No, it is not true that the Animal Welfare Law allows you to deduct expenses derived from your pet.

Your pet can give you a lot of joy, but it won’t give you anything related to the Treasury. In recent days, hoaxes have appeared on social networks and some media outlets stating that, thanks to the Animal Welfare Law, certain veterinary expenses can be deducted in the next Income Tax return. Although this rule that came into force in September 2023 has brought new rights for the furriest in the house, the law does not include tax advantages for their owners.

Obligations, prohibitions and sanctions that now come into force with the new Animal Welfare Law

The IRPF Law (Personal Income Tax) does not contemplate deductions for individuals for veterinary bills. In other words, these expenses will not reduce the total balance of taxes that we must pay at the state level. There is no luck with the taxes of the Autonomous Communities either: “There is no deduction in the Income Tax return for veterinary expenses, just as no deduction is contemplated for a person’s medical expenses,” they explain to elDiario.es from Accecop Asesoría. .

If your pet is insured, you will not be able to deduct this expense on your income tax return either. Whatever type of insurance it is – veterinary, civil liability, mixed – it will not give you any type of tax advantage: “There is no way for any deduction to be established,” the advice abounds.

Who can cover your veterinary expenses?





Your pets will not reduce your bills with the Treasury, what about your work animals? Although private owners of a pet cannot deduct any type of veterinary expense from the Treasury, self-employed people can deduct veterinary expenses derived from their activity: “The animals must be necessary for the development of the activity, or form part of the economic activity. “, they explain from Accecop.

For example, ranchers, companies with guard dogs, owners of dog hotels and veterinarians can deduct this type of expenses: “In the case of animal hotels, we understand that they will be able to deduct the veterinarian’s visit,” they say from Accecop. “Any expense they need to obtain income later will be eligible for a deduction,” summarizes the advice. “On the contrary, an unnecessary expense or one that is not linked to the business activity will not be deductible,” they clarify.

Self-employed people who meet these conditions could also deduct the insurance of animals that are part of their economic activity: “They should be able to deduct their civil liability or business insurance,” says Accecop. In short, a self-employed person could deduct VAT from their veterinary or insurance expenses if the animals are part of their business.

But if it is an employee, things change. And these deductions only apply to income derived from economic activities. In the case of an employee whose income is considered income from work, in no way will the expenses of the animals in his care be deducted, even if they are part of his economic activity. Currently, neither the State nor any regional government has established deductions for employees for veterinary expenses or insurance for their animals in their Income Tax return.

How to deduct veterinary expenses in your income tax return





Now that we know that it is possible for veterinary expenses to be deducted from the income of a self-employed person, it remains to know how these figures can be included in the income. If you are self-employed and have doubts about how to document this type of expenses and then present them in the Income Tax, you can consult with a professional.

“In principle, what is needed to deduct a simple expense is that there is an invoice,” they remember from Accecop. “Sometimes the Treasury requests that proof of payment of that invoice also be presented. “That should be enough,” they say. This is why it is vital to request and save all invoices until it is time to present them.

A veterinarian’s advice to protect dogs and cats from the noise of firecrackers on New Year’s Eve



Finally, you must make sure that the expense has been recorded in your self-employed accounting. Once all accounts have been provided, the deduction is applied in the quarterly VAT self-assessment.