The end of the year is here, but many undecided people have still not opted for a television network to say goodbye to 2024 in their homes. Like every year, the main stations in our country will broadcast the New Year’s Eve grapes to close the month of December and start January in the best way in all Spanish homes.

Each of them has chosen their star faces with the intention of taking a piece of the audience pie that is distributed on the night of the December 31 to January 1. While waiting to choose who they are going to drink the grapes with, we present the options that we will have on television for these Chimes 2024-2025 in Antena 3, La 1, Telecinco or La Sextaamong others.

Presenters of La 1 in the Chimes 2024

The arrival of ‘The Revolt’ TVE’s La 1 has not left anyone indifferent. Since the journey of David Broncano On the public channel, the man from Jaén and his team have not stopped achieving success, becoming one of the great alternatives in prime time access after years of a monopoly in the ratings controlled by Pablo Motos’ ‘El Hormiguero’. It is not surprising then that the comedian has become the favorite to direct these Chimes 2024 from RTVE.

Broncano will not be alone, because alongside him we will see another of the great faces that have embodied the success of the program: the Madrid native Lalachus. The comedian, a regular collaborator of ‘La Revuelta’, will be the other co-presenter who will say goodbye to the year from the Gate of the Suna recognition that accredits her as one of the best in terms of humor in our country.









Lalachus and Broncano will be the presenters of the Campanadas 2024 on La 1 de TVE



The Revolt





Broncano and Lalachus will not be the only ones in charge of carrying out the public broadcaster. Like every year, at 01.00 too will say goodbye to the year from the Canary Islandsbut those in charge of counting down the archipelago will be other characters, who repeat this task for the third consecutive year: Roberto Herrera and the singer Nia.

Antena 3 Presenters at the Chimes 2024

Antena 3 will once again have the successful formula that has allowed them to be crowned the most watched Campanadas special in recent years. One more year, they repeat as presenters of the twelve grapes Alberto Chicote and Cristina Pedrochewho have been leading this work since 2017, being one of the viewers’ favorite options.

The expectation will once again be placed on the presenter dresswhich brings together thousands of viewers around the screen every year. The disruptive Vallecano, who has always surprised with their outfits Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, he has announced that this year’s will be a completely different look than those we have seen in previous years.

Telecinco presenters in the Chimes 2024

The other great couple of the night will be the one formed by Ion Aramendi and the actress Blanca Romero. After the controversy carried out with Los Mozos de Arousa after they were eliminated in ‘Chain Reaction’, it was announced that the performer would replace them on the network, premiering on Telecinco before the launch of ‘Next Level Chef’the chain’s big bet for 2025 that aims to compete with ‘MasterChef’.

Aramendi and Romero will break with the tradition of presenting the grapes from Puerta del Sol and They will move to Lanzarote to say goodbye to the year. In addition, the broadcast will be broadcast simultaneously on Cuatro. For its part, the Bells in the Canary Islands, one hour later than in the Peninsula, will be given Ángeles Blanco and Ricardo Reyes.

Presenters of La Sexta in the Chimes 2024

For Dani Mateo and Cristina Pardo It will be the fourth consecutive year at the helm of the Campanadas special on La Sexta. The two presenters from the Atresmedia network will put the finishing touch to the year with a lot of humor and laughter guaranteed from Puerta del Sol.

Bells on regional television channels

Regarding the most important regional chains in Spain, Telemadrid also has everything ready to close the year, with Mónica Martínez and Miguel Lago debuting in the grapes section from Puerta del Sol.

TV3 seeks to repeat the success obtained last 2023 with the same faces with which it already achieved it. Thus, at the end of the year in the Catalan chain the influencer will be fired again Laura Escanes and the singer Miki Nunez.

In the case of South Channelthey will be Paz Santana and Modesto Barragan who will present the chimes on the Andalusian network. This year, these final minutes of 2024 will be broadcast from the Plaza de Santa María de Jaén.

For their part, on Aragón TV Juanjo Bona, Blanca Liso and Miki Nadal will say goodbye to the year; in ETB2 Leire Martínez and África Baeta will be in charge; and on TVG, the Galician network, Xosé Ramón Gayoso, Rocío Durán and Rocío Delgado.