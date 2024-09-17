Samuel, 22, is the ex-boyfriend of Chiara Petrolini, mother of at least one of the two dead babies found buried in the garden of her home in Traversetolo, in the province of Parma. Genetic tests carried out on the body found on August 9 confirmed that he was the father, while the results of the DNA of the second little body, recovered in recent days, are not yet known [Chi è Chiara Petrolini].

Petrolini is being investigated for voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse. According to investigators, she acted alone, incredibly managing to hide her pregnancy and birth from family, friends and Samuel himself.

“I would have kept the baby,” she told the newspaper The Press the boy. “I could have held it myself. I’m 22, but I work and my mother would have helped me.”

The online newspaper ParmaToday he also collected some statements from his mother, Sonia Canrossi: “My son is shocked,” says the woman. “These are very difficult days, but certainly if he had known about the pregnancy he would have kept the baby.”

Canrossi confirms that Samuel and the girl – who had been dating since elementary school – had broken up: “My son – he explains – had seen her occasionally in the last few months, he and Chiara had broken up but they saw each other every now and then”.

“No,” he assures, “he had never noticed anything, otherwise, I repeat, he would have kept that child without ifs or buts. But Chiara never told him anything. Never.”

The boy’s mother is not convinced by the reconstruction of the facts supported at the moment by the investigators: “Chiara – she observes – did not do everything alone. It is not possible. It is unthinkable that she could have succeeded without anyone’s help. This story has so much more to say”.