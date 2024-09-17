Martin Demichelis He achieved his first victory with the Rayados of Monterreyafter defeating Saints Laguna in Torreón last Saturday, so they returned to the fight for the lead, despite the fact that at this point they have one more game than most of the teams,
To confirm their candidacy for the top of the classification, they must now defeat the Braves of Juarez at the Steel Giant, in a match that on paper should not involve so many problems, because the border team barely managed to get its first victory of the season against Mazatlán.
Here are the five key players of Rayados of Monterrey before the match against Juarezwho will have to play a fundamental role for the Monterrey team to add the three points.
So far, Brandon Vazquez is the holder for Demichelis and he comes from another game with a goal, so in this approach of two nines, the presence of the American is key to the functioning and, above all, to what he wants to achieve. Monterrey.
Sebastian Vegas He returned to the starting lineup and gave it to him again Striped an alternative that has not been seen for a long time. Although his performance does not excite everyone, if he repeats in the starting eleven, he could be key and not only against Juarezbut also for this season, both as a centre-back and as a full-back.
Fidel Ambriz arrived, but it seems that Jorge The Cork Rodriguez is immovable in these Striped. He maintains balance in a very offensive midfield and today is key to making up for the spaces. His presence on this list must be mandatory.
Words are unnecessary. He is the axis around which the attack actions revolve, one of the captains and there is no way to avoid him from this list. If Monterrey wants to win, needs a Sergio Canales in good shape.
At this point, we cannot omit German BerterameThe Mexican-Argentine scored the 2-0 against Santos Laguna, is fighting for a spot in the Mexican National Team and is an undisputed starter for Rayados.
As with Brandonhis role in this team is fundamental and is key if they want to make the scheme with two center forwards on the field work.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about Liga MX
#key #players #Rayados #Monterrey #Juárez #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply