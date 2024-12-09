Nearly 400 relatives of the deceased by DANA will attend the funeral mass this Monday afternoon in the Cathedral of Valencia, presided over by the Archbishop, Monsignor Enrique Benavent, at 7 p.m. and will occupy the preferential place of the Cathedral in the central nave.

The Eucharist will be attended by Their Majesties the Kings of Spainthe mayors of all the towns in the areas affected by the floods, the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, as well as other prominent authorities such as the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

For its part, the Government has announced that President Pedro Sánchez will not attend but the Vice President and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, will, along with the heads of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, and of Science, Diana Morant, in addition of the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé. The regional presidents of Andalusia and Catalonia, Juan Manuel Moreno and Salvador Illa, have also confirmed their presence this Monday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Cathedral will open the doors for family members who have traveled from their locations using transportation enabled by the parishes themselves, in vehicles and taxi services. Finally, it has only been necessary to enable one bus from Paiporta, because all the parishes have been able to organize the trip with their means of transport, according to the information provided by the Archbishopric of Valencia.









According to the Episcopal Vicar Jesús Corbí, whose vicariate includes, among other localities, those of Torrent, Paiporta, Picanya, Catarroja, Alfafar, Silla“from the parishes we have contacted many families and the relatives who wanted to attend the mass have been able to do so through the telephone number enabled in the Archbishopric.”

Priests of “ground zero”

The mass will be concelebrated by the parish priests and priests of “ground zero”, Valencian Bishops, the Episcopal Council and the Cabildo de la Seo. The pilgrim image of the Virgin of the Forsaken has been transferred this morning from the Basilica and has been placed on the right side of the presbytery. He will wear a purple cloak as a sign of mourning.

Their Majesties the Kings of Spain will be received by the Archbishop of Valencia along with a representation of the Cabildo. The rest of the authorities will access through the Porta del Palau or Puerta de la Almoina (Plaza de la Almoina). The central part of the Seo, with capacity for 700 peoplewill be enabled as a preferential area for families, and on the sides of the central nave, 300 chairs will be added – 150 on each side – until the capacity is complete.

Mass with musical accompaniment

The concelebrants and the Archbishop will leave from the sacristy, traveling along the right side nave, and will enter through the central aisle towards the presbytery to begin the Eucharist. The cathedral choir will perform, with organ accompaniment, the ordinary of the mass (Kyrie, Sanctus and Agnus) of the mass for the dead in Gregorian.

The rest of the pieces, introit, offertory and communion, will be from Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem. Finally, the Coronation Hymn of the Virgin of the Forsaken will sound. Once the mass is over, SSMM The Kings will offer their condolences to the families of the deceased. And at the farewell they will again be accompanied by the Archbishop and representatives of the Chapter.