Radioactivity has been with us for a long time now due to the use of different sources such as ovens, microwaves, radios, etc. However, the presence of radon, which emanates from the decay of radioactive elements in the earth’s crust, and its serious health consequences, has highlighted the need mitigate this silent threat that hides in closed spaces.

Radon infiltrates through the soil and spreads into the air, and although outdoors it does not represent a danger, its Indoor accumulation “can be lethal”conclude from different entities such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)he Ministry of Health and even the World Health Organization (WHO).

In this regard, the National Radon Studyfrom the Ministry of Health, has shown that prolonged exposure to this gas can “considerably increase the chances of developing lung cancer, making it the second most important cause of this disease after smoking“. It is estimated that between 3% and 14% of all lung cancer cases are related to radon exposure.

Radon in Spain and places with more exposure

The presence of radon in homes is a problem that varies from country to country and from building to building, influenced by factors such as climate, construction techniques and local geology. In Spain, the situation is alarming, with an interactive map from the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) indicating that several areas, including Galicia and Extremadura, have high levels of radon in their buildings. It is estimated that more than 10% of these buildings have levels that exceed the safety limits established by the WHO.

According to information from the CSN, the risk increases in homes with specific characteristics, such as basements or old buildings, where Radon accumulation can be three times greater in lower floors. This gas seeps through cracks in the ground, drains and other spaces, and its accumulation does not dissipate as quickly as outside, making it a constant threat to public health.

In turn, the impact of radon is not only limited to the air; can also be found in groundwater sources, although the main risk comes from inhalation of the gas. Although most building materials produce radon in trace amounts, some, such as bituminous alum concrete, can be a significant source of exposure.

Radon potential map of Spain

Photo: Arcgis.

Corrective measures to mitigate the presence of radon

To mitigate the presence of radon in our homes, corrective measures can be implemented, such as improving the ventilation and manipulating air pressure. Additionally, many building codes include recommendations to prevent radon buildup in new buildings, which is more cost-effective than addressing the problem once it has arisen.

On the day ‘Radon gas: The silent threat that challenges health and infrastructure’organized by Molins at the College of Surveyors and Technical Architects of Madrid, alarming figures were released. Among the conclusions, it was addressed that radon is responsible for approximately 1,500 deaths annually in Spain, which equals the number of deaths from traffic accidents. Awareness of this problem remains insufficient, despite the fact that it is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and the second among smokers.

Radon-prone areas in Spain

While the study ‘Exposure to radon and its influencing factors in 3,140 workplaces in Spain’, With data from 2023, it showed that, in total, 20% of workplaces exceeded the radon reference level of 300 Bq/m2 . This percentage of exceedances is, by far, higher than that found in underground mines and spas, sectors usually regulated at an international level.

An important conclusion of the study is that 1 in 5 workers could be exposed to excessive levels of radon in radon-prone areas of Spain. For example, in Galicia, where 70% of the territory is prone to radon, according to a rough estimate, we could expect around 154,000 workers exposed to excessive levels of radon. This increases your risk of lung cancer, especially for smokers.

The National Plan against Radon, approved in January 2024, seeks to establish concrete actions to reduce exposure in the population and improve security in buildings. This plan includes measurement protocols and preventive measures that must be adopted by public administrations and the private sector.

For its part, the WHO has also issued rRecommendations to reduce associated risks with radon, urging countries to implement effective policies and regulations that protect citizens from this invisible enemy. With the right information and the right measures, it is possible to reduce exposure and prevent diseases related to this gas.

Increased risk of death from heart attack and stroke

Particulate radioactivity, a characteristic of air pollution that reflects the colorless, odorless gas radon found in fine particulate air pollution (PM2.5), enhances the toxicity of PM2.5 and increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, especially myocardial infarction or strokeaccording to research published in the scientific journal ‘Journal of the American Heart Association’.

Previous scientific research has confirmed that PM2.5, a component of air pollution, causes cardiovascular diseases and deathsand that exposure to PM2.5 is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Examining health records of more than 700,000 non-accidental deaths in Massachusetts between 2001 and 2015, they estimated how long-term (months/year) exposure to gross beta activity influences death from cardiovascular disease, heart attack or stroke, and death from all non-accidental causes. They also predicted PM2.5 on cardiovascular disease-related death and examined the interaction between PM2.5 and particulate matter radioactivity.

The study found that chronic particulate radioactivity and PM2.5 exposure were similarly associated with un increased risk of death from total cardiovascular diseaseheart attack or stroke and all causes of non-accidental death.

Based on the middle 50% of the data reported, exposure to particulate radioactivity alone was associated with a 16% increased risk of death from heart attack; an 11% increased risk of death from stroke; a 7% increased risk of death from all types of cardiovascular diseases; and a 4% increased risk of death from all non-accidental causes.

Exposure to PM2.5 alone increased the risk of death from myocardial infarction by 6%; death due to stroke by 11%; death from all types of cardiovascular diseases by 12%; and death from all non-accidental causes by 10%.