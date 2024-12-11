The Ministry of Defense of Saudi and Navantia have signed a new contract for the design and construction of a second series of three Avante 2200 corvettes, of the same class as those already delivered to the Royal Saudi Navy. The contract is some Four million hours of work For the Bay of Cádiz, generating an impact of up to 2,000 jobsboth direct, indirect and induced. The construction of the corvettes will begin this year in the Cadiz shipyards and it is expected that the last ship will be delivered in 2028.

The signature act held in Riad has been attended by the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguezand the Saudi Royal Navy Commander (RSNF), Admiral Mohamed Alghuraybi. The Deputy Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs of Saudi, have also been present, Khaled to BiyarI, the Ambassador of Spain in Saudi Arabia, Jorge Hevia, and the Director General of Armament and Material (DGAM) of the Ministry of Defense, Admiral Aniceto Rosique, among other authorities.

Navantia will be responsible for the delivery of the first unit, while The second and third will end in Saudi Arabia With the installation, integration and testing of the combat system, as happened in the previous contract signed between both organizations.

The commission includes the supply of a Integrated Logistics Support Package and Training of the crews, together with an operational evaluation period of the ships by the Navy in the Naval Base of Rota (Cádiz), where Navantia will offer support services. In addition, Navantia will form a hundred Saudi engineers.

Avante 2200

This second series of three corvettes for Saudi Arabia will be identical to the first series, with a design based on the 2200 Avante model of Navantia, a versatile ship specially designed for the Missions of surveillance and control of maritime trafficsearch and rescue missions and assistance to other ships, among others.

In addition, ships will have an important capacity for the defense of strategic assets, intelligence and anti -submarine, anti -surface and electronic warfare capacity.

The design of the corvettes is of the latest generation, maximizing the participation of Navantia, incorporating own products such as the hazem combat system, Through the Joint Venture Saminavantia, the Hermesys Integrated Communications System, the Dorna shooting address, the Integrated Platform Control System, the Minerva Integrated Bridge, the Propulsor Motors, under MTU license, the generating diesel groups, and the reducing boxes, under Schelde license.

Finally, the Repair Business Unit will also participate in the program with the works to be carried out during the strands of the corvettes in San Fernando, in the province of Cádiz.