Alaska is pronounced in ‘El Hormiguero’ on his bisexuality: “The world is an amazing amplitude of sight”

Alaska revealed It is the documentary series starring Alaska that opens on December 15 at Movistar +. The artist has visited El Hormiguero to promote it and talk about some of the issues it deals with in the chapters, among which it stands out His bisexuality.

“You say that from the first moment you understood that You were bisexual, although differences What you like women and what you like men, “Pablo Motos begins with the question.

The interpreter says that at that time she was 12 years old and that “seeing Bowie” was what made him think. “You understand that The world is an amazing amplitude“He points out.

Alaska acknowledges that, with that age, he didn’t even know what he liked. “I always liked boysbut I thought ‘If these boys that I like so much talk about bisexuality, it will be that it is possible’ and that is when you open a window, “he clarifies.

“With time and life you confirm that there is a possibility,” continues the singer with her answer and recognizes that The issue that girls like is more for “aesthetics”: “They seem very cute and that when I have ever been with some it seems wonderful” finally, Alaska emphasizes that who she falls in love is “of the boys.”