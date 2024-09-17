Pathea Games has announced the new chapter in his sandbox series with My Time at Evershinewhich will soon launch its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, with the game expected to arrive on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and also Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the new console from the Kyoto company will be.

This is the third game in Pathea’s sandbox adventure line, following My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, which will launch their crowdfunding campaign on September 24th on Kickstarterwith an official page already launched and available at this address.

The previous titles have already achieved considerable success, and the peculiarity of this one is perhaps also the fact that it is in fact one of the first games officially announced for Nintendo Switch 2, although obviously no details about the new console or its official name have been released.