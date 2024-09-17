Pathea Games has announced the new chapter in his sandbox series with My Time at Evershinewhich will soon launch its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, with the game expected to arrive on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and also Nintendo Switch 2or whatever the name of the new console from the Kyoto company will be.
This is the third game in Pathea’s sandbox adventure line, following My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, which will launch their crowdfunding campaign on September 24th on Kickstarterwith an official page already launched and available at this address.
The previous titles have already achieved considerable success, and the peculiarity of this one is perhaps also the fact that it is in fact one of the first games officially announced for Nintendo Switch 2, although obviously no details about the new console or its official name have been released.
In the guise of a governor, this time
According to the developers, My Time at Evershine will be the most adventurous and engaging chapter in the series, destined to represent an evolution of the previous titles in several directions.
This is also a hybrid between adventure, role-playing, survival and crafting titlewithin an open world with life simulation elements.
Some novelties compared to the dynamics established with the previous chapters come from the basic setting of My Time at Evershine: instead of being a builder, in this case the protagonist has the role of “governor“, so in addition to construction it will also be about managing various structures and dynamics on a larger scale.
#Time #Evershine #announced #PS5 #Xbox #Series #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply