September 17, 2024 | 16.12
READING TIME: 0 minutes
The University’s second outpost was presented today at the Auditorium of the University of Milan-Bicocca: it is Bridge (Bicocca research and innovation for development and global health) – Uganda, born from the collaboration between the University of Milan and the local hospital Lacor Hospital and aimed at developing joint research and training activities under the banner of multidisciplinarity.
#MilanoBicocca #University #presents #BridgeUganda #outpost
Leave a Reply