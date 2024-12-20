My skin gets dry in winter, how can I take care of it?

Do you feel very itchy, dry and tight skin? One of the main culprits, although not the only one, may be time. The cold climate, with its low relative humidity, ends up affecting our skin and makes it drier and flakier. Whether we spend many hours outdoors or curl up on the couch to avoid the cold, low humidity, icy wind, and the dry heat indoors can deplete our skin’s natural moisture. The water content of the epidermis, the outermost layer of the skin, tends to reflect the level of humidity that surrounds it.

What is the most appropriate temperature to shower and not damage your skin or hair?

This is demonstrated by studies such as this research published in British Journal of Dermatologyaccording to which colder and drier weather can influence the dryness of the skin, especially its hydration levels and texture.

The result is, often, a painful and uncomfortable itchy sensation that worsens during these winter months and that, in some cases, can cause skin conditions such as eczema, in the form of red spots. We are likely to notice a feeling of tightness in the skin, especially after showering, itching that can sometimes be intense and even the appearance of fine lines or cracks in the skin, as well as redness.

Tips to protect the skin from the cold

Caring for dry skin in winter involves a combination of changing habits, using certain products, and carefully reading ingredient labels. How should we treat it? From the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (AEDV) advise:

Moisturize the skin daily several times a day:

Hydration is essential in all cases, but more so in those people who have some type of dermatosis, such as atopic dermatitis or psoriasis. Although it is not necessary to change your skin care products depending on the season, it is advisable to consider changing your summer lotion for a lanolin or urea-based cream and minimizing other ingredients that can irritate the skin and dry it out even more. Maybe if you normally use a light lotion, it’s time to try a heavier cream, at least for areas where your skin is drier. The best thing to do when moisturizing is after a shower, when the skin is still a little damp, because it helps retain moisture before it evaporates.

Avoid excessive hand washing:

Excessive hand washing can deprive the skin of its natural moisturizing factors and cause dermatitis. The use of gloves or creams can mitigate this effect by acting as a barrier.

Avoid using aggressive products for both the face and body:

When thinking about what products to use, it is best to opt for gentle, dermatologically tested products that are not irritating. We must keep in mind that dry skin means that the skin barrier is somewhat altered, which means that environmental allergens and irritants can cause more damage and reactions. Therefore, when selecting a product, we should look at the label and look for ingredients that are suitable for dry skin, such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

Be careful with the water temperature when we go to shower:

Although it’s very nice to be under a hot, steamy shower when it’s cold, this only makes things worse if we have dry skin, especially since it absorbs more oil and moisture from our skin, increasing the chance of it drying out. . Water that is too hot can also cause inflammation and disrupt the skin barrier, worsening dry skin. The most advisable thing is to shower with warm water, no more than once a day, to avoid dehydration of the skin. Excessive cleansing removes the skin’s natural moisturizers. Furthermore, these showers should not go beyond the five to ten minutes because, in excess, it can eliminate a large part of the oily layer and cause the skin to lose moisture.

The lips also suffer the effects of the cold, therefore, it is important to take care of them and hydrate them from ultraviolet light. In addition, it is key to avoid exposing yourself too much to the sun and wind and, especially, not to lick your lips: although it may alleviate the discomfort for a moment, it will only make chapped lips worse.

Protect yourself from the cold with gloves and warm clothing:

This is especially recommended for those people with sensitivity to cold and who tend to suffer from chilblains.

Exfoliate just the right amount:

The winter months require a change in the exfoliation routine, better if it is chemical and gentle, rather than physical exfoliation, since it can be excessive during the cold months as it is more aggressive for sensitive skin.

Avoid sudden change in temperature:

Thermal contrast increases the appearance of dilated capillaries, that type of spider vein, on the face. In these cases, it is best to use active ingredients such as vitamin C, retinoic acid, glycolic acid and hydroxy acids; On the other hand, products with alcohol, preservatives or perfumes should be avoided.

Measurements beyond creams, ointments and temperatures

Caring for dry skin goes beyond using certain creams and preventing too long showers. What we eat also helps us maintain healthier skin during these months, especially the consumption of vitamin C, antioxidants and water. On the contrary, tobacco and alcohol will only accentuate the problem, so it is advisable to avoid them.

If we have drier skin in winter, it is also important to choose natural fibers such as cotton and silk for clothing, which allow the skin to breathe. Wool, although natural, can be more irritating to the skin. When washing clothes, it is best to do so with detergents without dyes or perfumes, since both can irritate the skin.

They don’t take up space and you can use them anywhere: four exercises with elastic bands to complete your routines



Another measure that we should not overlook, although we usually do, is protecting the skin from the sun’s rays. Letting our guard down will not help us prevent our skin from drying out, therefore, during these months we have to use sunscreen if we are outdoors for long periods.