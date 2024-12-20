Numerous successive and high-power explosions were heard this Friday after 7:00 (5:00 in mainland Spain) in the center of kyiv, after the Ukrainian Air Force warned on its social networks that at least five missiles were flying in the direction of the Ukrainian capital.

In the first partial balance of damages offered by the local authorities, the several car fire in the capital’s Golosivski district.

The intensity of the explosions has set off the alarms of many vehicles parked on the streets in some areas of the city.

kyiv had already been attacked hours before with an as yet unspecified number of kamikaze drones that, according to the Military Administration of the capital region, were entirely destroyed by Ukrainian defenses.