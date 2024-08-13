The poll to choose the most popular hero of My Hero Academia It has been open for a week, and for many fans of the series the winner has already been decided.

So far, Katsuki Bakugo is dominating in the most important regions. For many fans, this result is not at all strange. This character, known as Kacchan, has practically dominated the last popularity votes in Japan and the United States since his appearance.

Katsuki Bakugo won eight of nine popularity polls conducted by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The protagonist of My Hero AcademiaIzuku Midoriya, only won one and it was the first.

There were only four of these votes in the United States, and again, Midoriya won the first one and then Bakugo dominated the rest. These were organized by Shonen Jump US and VIZ Media. Katsuki Bakugo has always been the favorite of the majority.

It should be noted that at this stage of the survey from World Best Hero of My Hero Academia Fans can vote more than once. However, only one vote for the same person can be cast per day until September 30, 2024.

The results of this first round will be available on December 2nd of this year. On that day, the top three places will be selected and fans will be able to vote again for a period of 24 hours to decide the winner.

This will be revealed on December 3, which will get a statue designed based on an illustration by Kohei Horikoshi, creator of My Hero Academiaand a special animated short. The current average worldwide rankings are as follows:

Katsuki Bakugo Izuku Midoriya Shoto Todoroki Shota Aizawa Keigo Takami Eijiro Kirishima Dabi Tomura Shigaraki Ochaco Uraraka Toshinori Yagi

