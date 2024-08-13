Chihuahua.- On Wednesday, August 14, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the State Employment Service (SEE) invite the people of Chihuahua to the Youth Employment Fair, which will be held at the Convention Center in the city of Chihuahua, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In this edition, more than 1,200 vacancies will be offered, of which 200 are aimed at elderly people or people with disabilities, migrants or refugees, victims of violence, or in vulnerable situations.

A total of 80 companies from the manufacturing, hotel, self-service, health, restaurant, private security, and industrial sectors, among others, will participate, with positions whose salaries range from 8 thousand to 60 thousand pesos.

In addition to employment, attendees will be able to obtain official documents free of charge, as 20 government agencies will offer their services. Participating agencies include: the Tax Administration Service, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Civil Registry, Vulnerable Groups and Social Cohesion, the Ministry of Health, the Chihuahua Institute for Youth, the Chihuahua Institute for Women, Urban Development and Ecology, and the Labor Conciliation Center.

Some of the services provided free of charge include eye exams and glasses, general medical diagnosis, taking vital signs, glucose detection, promotion of sexual and reproductive health care, and universal vaccination.

Finally, they will register for the MediChihuahua program, register for the RFC (individuals), generate electronic signatures, renew electronic signatures, and print proof of tax status.