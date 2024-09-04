Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal police officers seized thirty firearms during the month of August, that is, almost one a day, reported Adrián Contreras Sánchez, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM). The weapons, of various calibers, were seized in different interventions carried out by elements of all Police Districts. The above in different events in a period from August 1 to 31, 2024, through the citizen complaint made to the emergency number 911, as well as to the community numbers of the police districts and in flagrante delicto during prevention and surveillance tours, in different sectors of the town, said the spokesman. Within said seizure there are 18 magazines and 600 useful cartridges of various calibers, 23 handguns and seven long weapons, which were delivered to the investigating authority to be analyzed and determine if they were used in homicides recorded in the city. And 47 people were arrested as probable perpetrators of crimes against the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives, said Sánchez Contreras.