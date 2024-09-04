América and Chivas de Guadalajara will face each other on matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. Las Águilas arrive at the Clásico Nacional immersed in a deep crisis, while the Rebaño Sagrado is fighting for the top positions in the table.
This match will take place on Saturday, September 14, after the break for the FIFA date. Prior to this important duel, Fernando Beltrán, one of the red-and-white stars, spoke about the classic and how Chivas is preparing for this match.
Chivas de Guadalajara comes into this match after beating Bravos de Juárez by a score of 5-0. However, ‘Nene’ Beltrán asked his teammates not to get complacent after this overwhelming victory and not to relax ahead of the match against América.
“That’s what we work for, to be fighting. When it’s match day, we compete, and when it’s time to rest… we take advantage of it and go away calmly knowing that we’re doing a good job. But we shouldn’t relax because we haven’t won anything.”
– Fernando Beltran to Radiorama Sports
After the victory against Juárez, the Chivas de Guadalajara midfielder said he was happy with the result and stated that the team had been playing well since the Leagues Cup, but that the results were not coming their way.
In their last ten matches in Liga MX, América has five wins, four draws and only one loss to Chivas.
#Nene #Beltráns #message #National #Classic #America
Leave a Reply