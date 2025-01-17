Oliver Mueller, the former managing director of the third division soccer team TSV 1860 Munich, spent 86,000 euros on a so-called “impact study” – this became known in the labor court trial surrounding his extraordinary dismissal by the executive board. Some people think that’s a lot of money. Now the question is whether the study on the stadium situation actually says nothing new – or whether it doesn’t contain what many of the eV officials and fans would like to read. And that, of all things, even though Mueller was brought into office by Robert Reisinger’s eV executive board against the wishes of investor Hasan Ismaik by 50+1.