Almeida’s cousin distanced himself from Medina and Luceño: “He tells me he was interested in helping the Madrid City Council”

Carlos Martínez-Almeida, cousin of the mayor of the city of Madrid, has appeared on Tuesday as a witness at the trial for the Mascaillas case to reiterate his version of the instruction phase: that he limited himself to giving an email to businessman Luis Medina for that offered his masks to the consideration. “Mr. Medina calls me directly, he told me that he had experience with the textile industry and trade with China and that he was interested in helping the Madrid City Council,” he explained to the court that judges Luis Medina and Alberto Luceño.

The commissionist Luis Medina sent an audio to his partner after the ball of the masks: “He has called the mayor of Madrid, very affectionate and grateful”

The most Madrid lawyer has denounced before the Provincial Court that the witness has incurred a “contradiction” when explaining whether they explained if their intention was to do business or altruistic donation of masks.

As he said in court, Martínez-Almeida has explained refile as the reason he considers that María Díaz de la Cebosa put him in touch with Luis Medina when the businessman called to ask for a sentence of the town hall and offer his masks: ” He did not tell me anything, I imagine it is obvious, ”explained the mayor’s cousin. Before the judge, in an instructional phase, he acknowledged that Medina went to him “for my status as a relative of the mayor of Madrid.”

Matilde Díaz de la Cebosa, whom he knew for the relationship of both in the “Third Sector” and the foundations she had, contacted him in the first days of Pandemia “to tell me that there is an old student from his university who, He told me, he had some experience with business in China and was able to get masks. ” I wanted to offer that material, he said, to the Madrid City Council. He contacts Matilde García Duarte, general coordinator of the Consistory of his cousin, and she facilitated an email from her department.

The next to call him, has reported today to the audience of Madrid, was Luis Medina himself. “He tells me the same, I think he told me that I had experience with the textile industry and commerce with China, that it could obtain protection material, specifically masks, and that it was intressed to help the Madrid City Council.” He, according to his version, gave him the mail and spoke again with him a few days later, when the businessman complained that the town hall did not respond to his offerings.

The mayor’s cousin has dedicated several sections of his statement to emphasize that he neither knew or knows the two accused today. “I’ve never met them, it’s the first time I see you in my life today.” He has claimed not to remember if they told him that they wanted to offer that material to more public administrations or if their intention was altruistic or do business. “What he tells me is that with the situation at that time they are people who have a special concern for Madrid, which is where the pandemic is most affecting in those days and want to help.”

Almeida’s right hand in the pandemic: “We gave the same treatment to Luis Medina’s mail as another thousand”



The judge has several times to the popular accusations of PSOE and more Madrid when they have asked several questions about whether, for example, she considered that Medina had enough experience in the health sector to offer that type of business: “Witnesses do not come here To comment, ”said the magistrate. The lawyer of more Madrid has accused the cousin of the mayor to incur contradictions.