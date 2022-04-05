What happened last week in transfer of the MotoGP material from Mandalika (Indonesia) to Termas de Rio Hondo (Argentina), with the double failure of the cargo plane that reached its destination only on Friday, heavily influenced the course of the race weekend, canceling the first day on the track for the entire World Championship . At the end of the race won by Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia, the teams dismantled the pits and packed everything necessary, in view of the shipment to the United States, home of the Austin Grand Prix, scheduled for next Sunday. Three Boing 747s have been designated for transfer between Monday and Wednesday, the first of which has already departed from Tucuman Airport this morning, while the other two will fly the same day.

Unfortunately a convoy formed by four trucks carrying several containers of the World Championship suffered an accident on Monday afternoon on the San Cayetano bridge, a few meters from the connection with the San Miguel ring road, which leads to Tucuman airport. The trucks found themselves in the middle of a traffic jam and were forced to a sudden stop: the last in line was unable to stop in time and hasndressed a policeman on a motorcycle – Juan Espinoza – who was escorting the operations, leaving no way out for the representative of the National Gendarmerie. The truck load – as we learn from Todocircuito.com – was transferred to a second vehicle to complete the last ten kilometers and arrived at the airport for the shipment of the material to Austin.