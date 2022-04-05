The Champions League is back and Real Madrid is at stake against Tomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. These are Ancelotti’s concerns ahead of the match:
Vini has had a very large overload of minutes throughout the season and now in the final stretch it is showing. He has lost the spark with which he started the year, the desire to overflow, to always ask for the ball. We’ll see if he can give the best version of himself against Chelsea.
Carlo doesn’t know whether to date Asensio or Valverde, Kroos or Camavinga. Many bet on a 4-4-2 without the German with Camavinga and Valverde on the wings. Others with Kroos and Valverde playing on the right. The approach is a complete unknown for Ancelotti.
The level that Dani Carvajal is giving this season is being lousy. So much so that Lucas Vázquez is taking his place in the eleven in recent games. Against Chelsea, Ancelotti will have a dilemma.
Tuchel has made it clear that he doesn’t love Werner or Lukaku but Carlo doesn’t know where I could have surprised him. Chelsea is a team that varies so much in scheme and players that he doesn’t know where they can come from.
Real Madrid will play away from home and will have against the fact that there may finally be an audience at Stamford Bridge. A draw would not be a bad result to play the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
#Ancelottis #concerns #face #Chelsea #quarterfinals #Champions #League
Leave a Reply