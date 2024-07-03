Five wins in a row and a championship gap reduced to just 15 points: Pecco Bagnaia’s record is incredible and the reigning world champion arrives at the German Grand Prix strong of two one-two finishes, the last one last weekend. Assen is his fiefdom and last Sunday he took his third win in a row both on the Dutch track and this season. But now comes a track where he has never stood on the top step of the podium.

Looking at the palmarès, Sachsenring is a track that is not very friendly to the three-time world champion, who obtained a second place as his best result last year, finishing behind Jorge Martin in both the Sprint and the long race. Now, with five consecutive victories (the two doubles at Mugello and Assen and the victory on Sunday in Barcelona), he aims to enter the summer break with another excellent result. It would be the achievement of another record, because on Sunday Bagnaia will compete in his 200th Grand Prix.

“This weekend will be the last GP before the summer break and I hope to be able to close this first part of the season in the best possible way,” explains Bagnaia. “We are coming off three very positive weekends, where we only missed the victory in the Sprint in Barcelona, ​​and in Holland everything was perfect. Last year in Germany, Martín was really strong, but we also managed to be more competitive on Sunday. Now we just have to stay focused. The conditions to continue to do well are there and, if we work as we have done so far, I am sure that we will be able to do well this weekend too.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini is also coming off a positive moment, demonstrating an ever-increasing adaptation to the Desmosedici GP24: after the podium at Mugello last month, he repeated the feat on Sunday at Assen, putting in place a comeback from 11th on the grid. He climbed up to the third step of the podium after a great battle, confirming his fourth position in the championship.

However, even for Beast Sachsenring does not seem to be a very favorable track, considering his palmarès. His best result in MotoGP is an eighth place achieved last year in the Sunday race. In Moto3, however, he has climbed on the podium twice, obtaining the third position in both the 2015 edition and the following year.

“

If we look at the statistics, Sachsenring is a track where Marc Márquez has always been fast and so I expect him to be the man to beat this weekend. In any case, I am confident: our basic setup is working well almost everywhere and we come from two positive Grands Prix. I am convinced that we can do well in Germany too. We will give our best as always”, says Bastianini.