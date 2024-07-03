In Simferopol, an oligarch’s relative hit a stroller with a girl on her scooter

In the Crimean city of Simferopol, a relative of a local oligarch hit a stroller with a three-year-old girl on her scooter and fled the scene. This was reported by the publication Baza in Telegram-channel.

It all happened in Gagarinsky Park. Three schoolgirls were riding scooters past a playground. Because of the crowd of people, one of them started to swerve the steering wheel, lost control and crashed into a baby carriage. The scooter fell on the child, and then the girl herself.

The victim’s mother asked the 13-year-old culprit to provide her parents’ contact information, but she did not answer and fled on a scooter.

The girl received a cut as a result of the collision. From the hospital, the parents went to the police. An hour and a half later, the operatives found the offender in the same park and again on a scooter.

After her mother arrived, the schoolgirl apologized and promised not to ride an electric scooter anymore. According to Baza, the culprit of the accident was a relative of the former deputy of the Simferopol city council, businessman and dollar millionaire Iosif Faingold.

The mother of the injured child received a proposal from other parents to create a petition asking to ban scooters in Gagarin Park.

