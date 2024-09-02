Alessandro Lupino once again takes the Ducati Desmo450 MX to the top step of the podium of the Italian MX1 Championship. After the heat victory on his debut in Mantua and the one in Ponte a Egola, the eight-time Italian Motocross Champion confirmed his success in the first heat in Castiglione del Lago. Lupino led from the first to the last lap and, with second place in the second heat, he took the overall victory, repeating the one achieved in Ponte a Egola.

Lupino was very fast since Saturday, proving to be immediately at ease on the Umbrian track. Both in free practice and qualifying, the rider from Lazio placed the Desmo450 MX at the top of the rankings, earning his second pole position of the season after the one obtained in Mantua. With one round to go, Alessandro Lupino and the Desmo450 MX lead the Italian Motocross MX1 Championship with a 338-point advantage over the Slovenian Pancar, when there are still 500 points to be assigned.

Alessandro Lupino, Desmo450 MX Photo by: Motorsport.com

The Castiglione del Lago race also allowed Ducati technicians to collect important data for the development of the Desmo450 MX, the bike that will go into production next year, marking the entry of the Borgo Panigale company into the specialist off-road segment.

The next and final round of the Italian Motocross Championship is scheduled for October 12 and 13 on the Arco di Trento (TN) track.

