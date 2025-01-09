The granting of the precautionary measure that allows the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, announced this Wednesday by the Higher Sports Council (CSD), just an hour and a half before the first semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, caused a slight earthquake. before the start of Athletic-Barça and now threatens to generate a schism in Spanish football. Although numerous reactions are expected throughout this Thursday, one of the first voices to speak out about this decision of the government body has been that of Jon Uriarte, president of the Bilbao club, who hours after the CSD announcement described the situation as “amazing.” » and «grotesque». Javi Poves, president-coach of the CDC Moscardó (Second Federation), has been much tougher and more forceful, who through a statement in his official media has harshly criticized the measure of the organization led by José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes. Related Super Cup News from standard Spain No Laporta loses his temper in the box with kicks and serious insults: “Sons of bitches, scoundrels…!” Ruben Canizares | special envoy to Yeda If there is a figure in Spanish football who does not mince words, it is Javi Poves, one of the first voices to react after the CSD decision. While the majority of the leaders of the professional category clubs (First and Second division) remain silent and have not yet spoken publicly about the granting of the precautionary measure to Olmo and Pau Víctor, the president of the CDC Moscardó has been forceful in his criticism of the CSD. «Our level of indignation is absolute. “The irresponsibility and differential treatment in this case means that faith and trust in the competition is lost from the last category to the First Division of Spanish football,” he says in the statement published by the Madrid team that Poves personally signs. Poves, who a few weeks ago made a heated criticism of the presence of subsidiary teams in the lower leagues and asked for their own championship, is once again just as forceful in his statements in the case of the CSD’s precautionary measure against Olmo and Pau Victor. “The estimation of a precautionary measure requires that the request be reasoned in appearance of good law, being impossible in this case since the General Regulation is clear and conclusive, without possible interpretation of its literality,” consider the CDC Moscardó and its president. “Dura lex, sed lex”: The Law is harsh, but it is the Law. The clear arbitrariness in an unfair decision damages the reputation of our football, without thinking about the future consequences that this may entail. WITHOUT ANY FAITH IN THIS SYSTEM,” concludes the statement from the Madrid Second RFEF club, personally signed by Javi Poves.

