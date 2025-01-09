The general secretary of CCOO, Unai Sordowill present himself for the third and last time for re-election in office at the 13th Confederal Congress of CCOO. This was conveyed yesterday by the union leader to the Confederal Council of CCOO, the highest body of the union between Congresses, as confirmed by Sordo himself on the social network ‘X’.

The announcement of Deaf After presenting his candidacy to be re-elected general secretary of CCOO, he was received with congratulations from his counterpart at UGT, Pepe Alvarez. «Congratulations on the decision, Unai. I wish you much success,’ were Álvarez’s words.

In CCOO, the position of general secretary is limited to a maximum of three terms (two ordinary and one extraordinary) of four years each, so, if re-elected, he would be the last term de Sordo as leader of CCOO.

Born on October 2, 1972 in Barakaldo (Vizcaya), Sordo was elected, for the first time, general secretary of CCOO at the end of 2017, replacing Ignacio Fernández Toxo after receiving the support of 88.8% of the delegates attending the 11th Congress. It was Toxo himself who proposed Sordo to succeed him, this election achieving support almost unanimous of the Confederal Council of the union.









Sordo was re-elected for a second term in October 2021receiving the support of more than 93% of the delegates present at the 12th Congress.

If he revalidates the support of the CCOO delegates at the 13th Congress in June, the Basque trade unionist would face his third and last mandate, this one on an extraordinary basis.

Deaf, next to Pepe Alvarezhas become one of the closest allies of the second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz. A few weeks ago, both leaders were photographed with the minister after the signing of the agreement reduction of working hoursand there are several subjects on which the three have worked closely.

With the recent re-election of his counterpart Pepe Álvarez in the UGT Congress, Sordo’s possible revalidation poses a continuing period in the Spanish union scene, with unions close to the economic ministries trying to push forward laws that directly or indirectly affect , to the bulk of the workers.