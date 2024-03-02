More than a hundred people have been detained throughout Russia during the funeral of the Russian opposition leaderAlexei Navalny, who was buried last Friday, March 1, in the Russian capital amid strict security measures.

Although the funeral took place in Moscow, the largest number of arrests occurred in the Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Omsk.where up to 35 people were sent to the police stationaccording to the organization OVD-Info, which protects the rights of detainees.

In Moscow, 14 people were arrested, while in the capital of the Urals, Yekaterinburg, considered the most liberal city in the country, a dozen were arrested.

The funeral in Moscow passed without incidentboth around the Máriino church, where the funeral chapel was installed, and in the Borísovo cemetery, where the opposition leader was buried.

Attendees chanted slogans and held up signs against the war and the Kremlin.although shouts like “Putin, murderer!” were sporadic this time.

Navalny's supporters reported that some provocateurs shouted “let's go to the Kremlin!”but they were quickly identified and ignored by the crowd.

The cemetery, located in the southeast of Moscow, had to close and reopen its doors on several occasions before the large flow of those eager to say goodbye to the opponentwho died suddenly on February 16 in an Arctic prison, for which the family, his co-religionists and the West hold Russian President Vladimir Putin directly responsible.

Peace candidate Boris Nadezhdin, who has been denied the opportunity by the authorities to run in the March 17 presidential election, told EFE, during funerals, Navalny has “millions” of supporters and called on Russians to lose fear.

