The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued distributing its humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers.

During the period from January 23 to 30, the number of beneficiaries of the aid, which included the distribution of food and relief materials, bags for women and children, and tents, reached 609,314 beneficiaries.

The Authority also operated 17 popular kitchens to prepare meals and distribute them to the displaced in the Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Central governorates, and supported bakeries with flour to fill the shortage in the sector.

The UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, launched the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, as an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the people. The brotherly Palestinian.