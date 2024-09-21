A while ago a bundle of Nintendo Switch with a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This information became reality. Now, The same account that revealed this package ahead of time has noted that more similar deals are on the way.

According to billbil-kun, Nintendo plans to release five different Switch bundles by the end of this year. Each one will include a console, a digital copy of a game and, in certain cases, a 12-month subscription to Switch Online. Unfortunately, details are still scarce. These are:

Pack 1 – Nintendo Switch Lite: Contents unknown for now. Price: €219 euros.

Pack 2 – Nintendo Switch Lite: Contents unknown for now. Price: €219 euros.

Nintendo Switch Sports Pack: Contains a Nintendo Switch (neon blue/neon red color) + the game Nintendo Switch Sports pre-installed + 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Price: €299 euros.

Pack 1 – Nintendo Switch OLED model: Contains a Nintendo Switch OLED model console (white color) + a game download code Super Mario Bros. Wonder + 3 months subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service. Price: €349 euros.

Pack 2 – Nintendo Switch OLED model: Contents unknown for now. Price: €349 euros.

Along with this, It seems that these packages are designed for Europealthough the possibility of them being available in more regions by the end of the year is not ruled out. We can only wait for more information to become available. In related topics, the Switch 2 would have a dual screen. Similarly, this would be the price of the Switch 2.

Via: VGC