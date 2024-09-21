The Department of Civil Protection has issued the orange and yellow weather alert bulletin for the risk of thunderstorms for tomorrow, Sunday 22 September

Conditions are expected to worsen in the next few hours weather forecast on our Peninsula due to a new disturbance that will bring an increase in cloud cover and precipitation in the western sectors.

Weather alert for Sunday 22nd September

In the context of this meteorological evolution, the Department of Civil Protection has issued for tomorrow, Sunday 22 September, the orange and yellow weather alert bulletin for some regions.

Bad weather, weather alert: regions at risk

About the region Emilia-Romagnaaffected in recent days by a strong flood, an orange alert has been declared. In three other regions, however, a yellow alert has been issued. That is, in some sectors of theEmilia-Romagna, Lombardy And Sicily.

For tomorrow, Sunday 22 September, the Civil Protection and Arpae have issued an orange alert for part of Emilia-Romagna.

Even though no particularly intense meteorological phenomena are expected, it still remains high level of alert for possible landslides in the Bologna, Ravenna and Ferrara plains. The hydrogeological conditions of these areas are considered particularly fragile following the exceptional amount of rainfall that occurred in recent days.

bad weather on the rise

The slow but gradual exhaustion of the floods of the watercourses in the central-eastern sector continues. The orange weather alert concerns, in particular, the difficulties related to the disposal of the flooded waters from the various watercourses that weigh on the plain areas.

Weather forecast for tomorrow, Sunday, September 22

From the early hours of tomorrow morning, Sunday 22 September, thunderstorms are expected, including showers, on Sardinia.

As the hours pass the cloud cover will increase in intensity Northweston the Sicily and, in the second part of the day, on the remaining regions.

rains coming

An increase in precipitation is expected in the evening also in the far North-West, in the central Tyrrhenian regions and in the region CampaniaA slight drop in maximum temperatures is expected in Sardiniawithout particular variations elsewhere. The following will be touched upon 27/28 degrees in the South and in Sicily.