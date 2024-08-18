As in previous installments, Dual Blades in Wilds are characterized by high mobility and multi-slash attacks, which historically make them among the best weapons for sets focused on elemental damage.

Capcom released this morning the last of 14 trailers dedicated to the arsenal of Monster Hunter Wilds with all the attention this time on the Double Blades weapons specialized in performing quick, stylish slashes and not giving the monster in question a moment’s respite.

Is Congalala coming back?

There are also some new features, such as a sort of dodge ability with counterattack that should allow you to avoid any incoming attack, while the Demon and Archdemon modes return, which allow you to enhance some types of attack and the “drill” attack, now re-proposed as a precision attack.

It is interesting to note the armor used by the Hunter in the video, which could suggest the return of an old acquaintance. In fact, given the style and the presence of pink fur trim, according to some fans it is the Congalalaa fanged beast resembling a pink gorilla with a penchant for shooting dangerous, uh, “farts” that inflict a debuff that prevents the player from healing. Perhaps we’ll find out next week at Gamescom 2024.

As a reminder, Monster Hunter Wilds will be available in 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Previously, trailers for the following weapons were revealed: