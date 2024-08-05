Chihuahua.- A week after the disappearance of Professor Rigoberto Quintana Anchondo was reported, elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) located the pick-up truck in which he was traveling at the time of his disappearance.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Central Zone confirmed that the gray Mitsubishi pickup truck, with license plates DT0698B, driven by Rigoberto Quintana, was found on the streets of 69 and 19, in the Aeropuerto neighborhood of this city of Chihuahua.

The vehicle, which was also reported stolen, was seized by personnel from the District Attorney’s Office for the Central Zone to conduct the necessary investigations, said the agency’s spokesman, Eduardo Esparza.

However, nothing has been heard of the professor who was last seen on Saturday, July 27, when he left the capital for Cuauhtémoc, so the authorities are continuing their search.

According to the investigation issued by the authorities, the 50-year-old teacher, originally from Chihuahua, has been missing for 10 days today.

He is approximately 170 centimetres tall, weighs 90 kilos and has a robust build. He has a light brown complexion, with wavy grey hair and dark brown eyes. He has a beard and moustache, both of which are also grey.

As you point out, she has a mole on her right ear, a scar on her right abdomen and a hole in the same ear. It is unknown what clothes she was wearing on the day she disappeared.

Any information that could help locate him should be reported immediately to the emergency numbers 911 or 089, or to the Search Commission of the Prosecutor’s Office at 614 429 3300 extensions 11343, 14289 and 10706, in addition to local numbers in Juárez, Cuauhtémoc and Parral.