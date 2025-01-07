Mongolian counterattack against Christian Lawyers. The satirical publication has sued for false accusations against the ultra-Catholic entity and its president, Poland Castellanos, in relation to the complaint that the ultras filed over the cover of the magazine that mocked the nativity scene. That complaint ended up being filed after it was confirmed not only that the cover did not represent a crime against religious feelings, but that the ultras’ complaint included several untrue information.

The judge exonerates the Mongolian editors: their mockery of the nativity scene is freedom of expression

The magazine frames the legal action of ultra-Catholics in the interested use of Justice by ultra associations, which use nineteenth-century crimes such as offending religious feelings (a criminal offense that many jurists consider outdated and contrary to freedom of expression). to pursue opinions contrary to yours.

Mongolia warns that in recent years, Christian Lawyers “has taken advantage of the instruments of the rule of law for intimidating purposes” against any expression of dissent. Christian Lawyers thus seeks to “impose through deeds its totalitarian and national-Catholic vision of the world, despite the fact that the Spanish Constitution enshrines freedom of expression as one of its fundamental values,” adds the magazine.

The cover of the nativity scene was the subject of complaints not only from Christian Lawyers but also from the Clean Hands pseudo-union. All were archived when the judges remembered that the cover was framed within freedom of expression. Both entities are common in the courts as private accusations in cases with a marked political connotation.

The latest complaint announcement by the ultra-Catholic entity has been against the president of RTVE and the comedian Lalachus for the image of the heifer in the last year-end bells broadcast on the public channel.

In the case of Mongolia, the complaint by Christian Lawyers regarding the cover of the nativity scene was filed without being admitted for processing. The complaint, in addition to the crime against religious sentiments, included money laundering “with notorious disregard for the truth,” Mongolia highlights, since it linked the publication to lawyer Gonzalo Boye, who has had no relationship with the magazine since 2017.

Opinion | Condemned not to appear on the picture; by Dario Adanti, Mongolian editor



Although the legal actions promoted by Christian Lawyers end up in the archive, “they cause serious harm to those affected,” the magazine recalls, since the defendants have to dedicate time and money to defending themselves in court, sometimes for months or even years. “This harassment in the courts can end up having a pernicious effect contrary to liberal principles: self-censorship,” Mongolia adds.