The El Intermedio team returned to La Sexta this Tuesday after the Christmas holidays, and as usual, Wyoming began the program with a monologue.

On this occasion, the presenter wanted to reveal his wishes for 2025: “Here we are again, loaded with good resolutions and intentions for the twelve months ahead.”

“And they are not typical of eating healthy, exercising… although I also plan to comply with that,” said the host of the program. “My most important goal for 2025 is not to get angry,” he confessed.

Wyoming, in ‘The Intermission’. ATRESMEDIA

The man from Madrid explained that many spectators he meets on the street tell him that he always seems angry, but he replied that it was because “current events do not invite optimism and never stop causing me indignation.”

But the presenter promised his viewers that in the new year he will be a “new man, one who will not be upset by anything,” Wyoming said.





“Even though the world is upset: There is a genocide in Gaza, a terrible war in Ukraine, an ultra wave sweeping the entire world. There is a madman about to enter the White House who wants to annex Greenland!” he exclaimed. the host of the program.

However, as he had promised not to get angry, he assured that “whatever it may be, and although we have reasons to get angry, being permanently angry is of very little use.”





“If life gives you lemons, make lemonade… well, if current affairs give you only bad news, make a laughter program or El Intermedio,” said the man from Madrid.

To conclude, Wyoming presented the goals that El Intermedio has set for 2025: “We are going to propose, be critical, be tough, be acidic, be relentless with what we don’t like, but, above all, we are not going to let them make us bitter.” life.”