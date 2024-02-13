Mizulina will contact the Investigative Committee regarding a blogger selling child footage

Mizulina will contact the Russian Investigative Committee because of a blogger selling footage of her child

The head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina, will appeal to the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia regarding the activities of blogger Daria Sudnishnikova. Writes about this RIA News.

According to the politician, the girl sells “materials with child pornography” on social networks – footage of her young child. “We are preparing an appeal to the Russian Investigative Committee,” she emphasized.

Mizulina noted that she had previously repeatedly contacted law enforcement agencies due to the distribution of prohibited content by bloggers.

Sudnishnikova gained fame due to her early pregnancy. This became known in mid-January 2020. The girl, who was in seventh grade at that time, decided to keep the child. Regional investigators opened a criminal case, according to which in November a 13-year-old schoolgirl entered into a sexual relationship with an acquaintance and became pregnant. On one of the TV shows, she and her 10-year-old friend Ivan talked about their love.