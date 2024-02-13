GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The North American JD Miller was the novelty in today's training at Frayles de Guasave, facing the 2024 season of the Chevron Cibacopa League.

It should be noted that the power forward could not be active because his luggage did not arrive, so it is expected that this day he will have his first day of activity.

The Texan was only in charge of making some shots at the hoop and also spoke with the Argentine coach Lucas Zurita, in order to agree on the way of working.

Coach Lucas Zurita talks with JD Miller.

The squad

With the arrival of JD Miller, the coach also now has David Sloan, Zach Scott, Donte Powers, Luis Ochoa, Daniel Trasviña, Myron Molina and Ángel Carranza in his ranks.

In addition to local elements such as Melchor Véliz, Polo Urías, José Eduardo López, Leonel Medina, Jaden Covarrubias and the national medalist, Mariano Rivera.

On the other hand, it is very likely that tomorrow he will join the team led by Lucas Zurita, another foreign player, in order to arrive almost with a full squad to the Huichol Salsa Cup Tournament, which will be from February 22 to 24 in the municipality of Xalisco, Nayarit, in the gym at the Mesón de los Deportes.

Frayles de Guasave had its third day of training. Alexei Grave.

This element is expected to be of great importance in the team's actions and is even shaping up to be the captain of this squad.

The idea is that the elements arrive in condition at the start of the season, which will be on March 1 visiting the Jalisco Astros.

Preparation

The activity on the third day of training consisted first of physical conditioning work, led by trainer Rocky Valdez, then coach Lucas Zurita supervised the performance of the elements on the court, to improve techniques.

The fourth day of training will begin at 12:00 tomorrow, at the Luis Estrada Medina gym.

