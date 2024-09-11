The debut of the new one is getting closer and closer Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The Japanese brand’s model will be unveiled on October 1st and will represent a step forward for the brand in terms of technology and design. To anticipate the world premiere that will take place in Madrid, the Japanese car manufacturer has released a teaser of the front.

What we know about the new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

In the dim light, you can thus notice the new LED optical signature that frames the front end equipped with the characteristic Dynamic Shield, a stylistic element that accentuates the road presence of this model following the latest interpretation of Mitsubishi’s philosophy called “Sculpted Dynamism”. The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be equipped with the new plug-in hybrid system, with a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated internal combustion engine that will work in combination with an electric unit positioned on the rear axle, thus offering four-wheel drive, with the Super All-Wheel Control that will guarantee safety, handling and superior stability in all conditions. Completing the PHEV powertrain there will then be a new high-capacity battery, which ensures excellent driving and great performance thanks to powerful, highly responsive and at the same time smooth acceleration.

Unique sound experience

The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will also feature the fruit of the collaboration between Mitsubishi Motors and Yamaha Corporation, with the presence of the new Dynamic Sound Yamaha Ultimate and Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium. Thanks to this partnership, the vehicle’s body and interior have been carefully designed to make the most of this new audio system and offer all passengers a unique sound experience. Production of the New Mitsubishi Outlander will begin in late 2024, expanding the brand’s renewed lineup, which recently launched the New ASX and New Colt.