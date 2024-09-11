As we have already reported, PS5 Pro has been announced and we have discovered that the model on sale will be Digital only. The price of 800 euros is therefore linked only to the version without an optical drive. Users who wish to use discs with the new PlayStation will have to buy the PS5 disc drive separately. Well, it looks like that’s exactly what’s happening.

As reported by Wario 64 on Twitter, the optical drive for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro is currently the eighth best-selling product on Amazon USA and is no longer available for shipping at Best Buy. The assumption is that Sony users are getting ahead of themselves by purchasing the product before the console arrives, perhaps assuming there will be a shortage of units.