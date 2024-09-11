As we have already reported, PS5 Pro has been announced and we have discovered that the model on sale will be Digital only. The price of 800 euros is therefore linked only to the version without an optical drive. Users who wish to use discs with the new PlayStation will have to buy the PS5 disc drive separately. Well, it looks like that’s exactly what’s happening.
As reported by Wario 64 on Twitter, the optical drive for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro is currently the eighth best-selling product on Amazon USA and is no longer available for shipping at Best Buy. The assumption is that Sony users are getting ahead of themselves by purchasing the product before the console arrives, perhaps assuming there will be a shortage of units.
The optical drive for PS5 Slim and Pro
Of course, the fact that it is one of the best-selling products on Amazon USA and that it is not available at Best Buy (one of the largest chains in the USA) does not tell us exactly how many units have been placed. Furthermore, there are other retailersnot least PlayStation Direct. It’s simply clear that there is a modicum of interest in the PS5 Pro and that many gamers need the optical drive, which will certainly make Sony happy.
In Italy, on Amazon The PS5 disc drive isn’t currently available, but you can purchase one while you wait for it to go back on sale, ensuring you get your unit in time for the PlayStation 5 Pro release on November 7.
