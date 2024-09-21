As scheduled, Kyoto Animation had a broadcast in which it talked about its new projects for 2025. One of them is precisely the first film of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.

This film has the title of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants and both a trailer and a poster are available. This makes it very clear that the story is centered on Kanna Kamui and that it is a direct sequel to the original anime.

In charge of the direction of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants There is Tatsuya Ishihara, who directed the second season of the anime and also Chunibyo & Other Delusions! At the moment he is the only confirmed member of the production team.

We Recommend: Miss Kobayashi will launch her own whiskey that is inspired by the entire cast.

However, it is expected that other actors who have worked on the series before will also participate. As for the cast of voice actresses, Maria Naganawa, who plays Kanna, has been confirmed.

Fountain: Kyoto Animation.

The same can be said for Mutsumi Tamura, who is behind Kobayashi, and Yūki Kuwahara, who is responsible for Tohru. Kyoto Animation did not reveal which season it will be available in. Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants in Japan.

But the fact that it was not announced at the presentation is a sign that it is planned for beyond the first months of 2025. This film will be based on an arc of the manga dedicated to Kanna Kamui.

The first season of the anime Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid had its premiere in January 2017, while the second one did so in July 2021. This one could have been released earlier but the arson attack suffered by Kyoto Animation delayed its production.

Both seasons are currently available on Crunchyroll, both in their original language and with Latin Spanish dubbing. It is possible that this service will also localize the new film.

Fountain: Kyoto Animation.

Among other news related to the series, it already has a presence in the world of video games, and also in cosplay, such as one dedicated to Lucoa.

Apart from Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.