Mexico City.- Violence is on the rise on this border after the Fire Department reported that it put out the fire of 13 cargo trucks, apparently burned intentionally, with no injuries reported.

The report of the 13 crashed units was at 04:06 hours in Colonia El Porvenir, in the Frutas California warehouse, east of the border.

Four fire stations with around 30 personnel responded to the scene, according to the report from the same department. Unofficial information details that the tractor-trailers were set on fire with Molotov cocktails inside the distribution company’s premises on the Vía Rapida Oriente, in the third stage of the Tijuana River.

In another violent incident, hours earlier, four bodies were reported found inside a Volkswagen Vento vehicle in the Soler subdivision, which had its flashing lights on; none of the victims have been identified so far.

No arrests were reported in any of the incidents.