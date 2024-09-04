Warner Bros. Italia has shared with the public the first official trailer of A Minecraft Movie (A Minecraft Movie), the new film dedicated to the famous video game title created by Markus Persson and developed by Mojang for all platforms.

Directed by Jared Hessthe live-action film will star Jack Black And Jason Momoa. There will also be Emma Myers (How They Kill Good Girls, Wednesday), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, American Pie), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, Orange is the New Black) And Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Lisey’s Story) to characterize the cast of the film dedicated to the video game. Below you can take a look at the first trailer published by Warner Bros. Italia.

In A Minecraft Movie, Dawn (Brooks), Natalie (Myers), Henry (Hansen) and Garrett (Momoa) find themselves in the Overworld after passing through a mysterious dimensional portal. In this new world made of cubes, the four will have to fight against the Piglets they Zombie (the enemies we encounter in Mojang’s title) to be able to return home, while they will be guided by an expert of that bizarre world named Steve (Black). Here creativity will be essential not only to showcase creative skills, but also to survive.

A Minecraft Movie will arrive in all Italian cinemas starting from April 2025.

