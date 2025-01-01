The Brazilian had also already fulfilled the first variable, relating to matches played with Botafogo and which meant another 2 kilos for the green and white team.



Luiz Henrique continues to accumulate success, taking steps forward in his career and, therefore, generating enormous profits for the club that sold him to Textor Group, Real Betis Balompié. The winger will now leave Botafogo for Olympique Lyon this January. The star of the Libertadores and Brasileirão champion team in 2024 heads to the French club, which also belongs to the conglomerate of John Textor, the owner of Botafogo.

Luiz Henrique was sold by Betis under specific conditions that depended on his participation with his new team and his future destinations. The sale materialized in 16 million fixed euros with which the agreement was closed but included up to 4 million in variables divided into two sporting conditions. The first was Luiz Henrique to play at least 50 percent of the games in which he was available for the coach during his stay at Botafogo, something that was more than accomplished, reporting 2 more kilos to the green and white coffers.

The remaining two million were conditioned as variables in the agreement between the Betis and the Textor Group which refers to the incorporation of Luiz Henrique to the Olympique Lyonnais after recovering his level in Brazil. The extreme has also achieved it, which means another 2 million euros for Betis, who pocketed the 4 in variables.

Luiz Henrique led Botafogo to the Libertadores and Brasileirão titles and won the main individual awards of 2024 as a star of the two competitions and King of America. On Tuesday, December 31, the Uruguayan newspaper El País named the forward the best player on the continent.