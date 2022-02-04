Clima, Mims: reports on strategies for sustainable and resilient infrastructures thanks to innovative financial tools presented

Policies to mitigate the effects of climate changes on the mobility and the infrastructureso as to increase its resilience and the sustainabilityalso using innovative financial instruments to involve private capital in the ecological transition and the decarbonization of the transport sector are the object of Relationships on “Climate change, infrastructure and mobility” And “Investing in infrastructure: financial instruments and sustainability“Prepared by the Study Commissions established in April 2021 by Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovanniniand introduced today at an online conference.

The two Commissionscoordinated respectively by the professors Carlo Carraro (full professor of Environmental Economics at the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice) e Fabio Pammolli (full professor of Economics and Management at the Politecnico di Milano), involved dozens of national and international experts, developing innovative proposals and contributing to the definition of the new strategy for infrastructure and the sustainable mobility started from Minister Giovannini consistent with the European Green Deal and goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ofUn.

The Report “Climate change, infrastructure and mobility“Illustrates the current and future impacts of the climate crisis on national and local infrastructures and transport systems, providing precise indications on the strategies to be adopted to reduce risks, mitigate the effect of economic activities on gas emissions climate-changing, adapting the infrastructural system to the new climatic conditions, with an in-depth territorial detail. The negative impacts of climate changes are already manifesting themselves in different ways in the various Italian regions, with a considerable increase in extreme events (floods, Drought, water bombs and of heatand more) that put i infrastructure and transport systemsand will determine strong economic and social inequalities between the different areas of the country.

The mitigation and adaptation measures proposed by the Commission led by Carraro are based on type innovations structural And technological (for example, regarding the management of drainage systemsof road cover with draining asphalt), on the benefits provided by greater care of the ecosystems (eg, hydro-morphological requalification riverbeds, enhancement of greenery to reduce heat in urban areas), or on investments in knowledge, through the collection and processing of data, models and forecasts to assess risks and improve policies. As for logistics infrastructures, the Report suggests the development of distribution systems that are resilient to the unforeseen events related to climate crisis focusing on security of supply rather than timeliness.

Regarding the goals of decarbonizationthe Report indicates the necessary structural measures to mitigate polluting emissions, especially in transport systems of people and goods, to favor the modal shift towards sustainable transport and improve the energy efficiency of vehicles. Central roles in this transformation will have the development of railway systemthe production of electricity from renewablesthe information systems of communication.

Investments must therefore be directed towards the extension of the subways and tramway networks, the expansion of high-speed trains, the improvement of regional railway networksthe strengthening of local public transport a low emissionsthe making of cycle paths in cities, the development of the network of electric refills. Policies to facilitate the ecological transition they will have to aim to discourage the use of polluting media and incentivize, through subsidies or fiscal policies, a sustainable mobilityfor example with a differentiation of tariffs for transport services on the basis of emissions, the strengthening of green public procurement and the partial tax exemption of certified sustainable investments.

The Report “Investing in infrastructure: financial instruments and sustainability“Illustrates proposals for the involvement of private capital in the construction, maintenance and management of public works and in interventions aimed at environmental and social sustainability as well as economic, identifying in the Public-Private Partnership (Ppp) an important financing model.