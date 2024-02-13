Further of US$1,000,000 were stolen from various ATMs throughout the United Statesand the police found the culprit when looking inside an employee's car. The case caused a lot of repercussion not only in the Sunshine State, but throughout the North American territory.

The complaint from the fraud department of a security company regarding a significant lack of money from ATMs in Philadelphia sparked the police investigation that concluded earlier this month. Anonymously, the employee at Diebold Nixdorf, a technology security company, called about missing cash at forty-seven ATMs in the state.

The theft of millions of dollars from ATMs in the United States

This striking situation, which also took place at ATMs in Montgomery and Delaware, remained a question until the police made a surprising discovery in the car that an employee left parked outside the cashier. Upon a call to the police, The agents went to the scene and, upon looking inside the car, They glimpsed more than US$12,000 in cashalong with a Glock 23 pistol and a bottle of prescription medications.

The employee was later identified as Nicholas J. Anderson, who worked at ATMs in the area, and the gun that was inside his vehicle had been stolen in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, in 2020, and had a magazine with thirty bullets.

The employee had stolen more than US$1,000,000 from various ATMs in the area.

Although he has not yet received the sentence and is free on bail, according to the information released by the site The Philadelphia Inquirer, Anderson was found guilty of felony robbery. last February 1, after subtract US$1,100,000. Now, the criminal awaits the sentencing that will take place on May 2, but it is most likely that he will have to face several years in prison for the million-dollar sum he stole from the ATMs.

