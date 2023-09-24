Monday, September 25, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, September 25

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Monday, September 25

Jaguars vs. Equity
Local soccer, American football and Major League baseball, the highlights.

ESPN
6 pm NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN3
7 pm NFL: Cincinnati Bengals vs. LA Rams

ESPN4
8:30 pm Major League Baseball: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Win Sports
2 pm Promotion Tournament: Real Soacha vs. Strength
4 pm League: La Equidad vs. Jaguars
6 pm League: Alianza Petrolera vs. Once Caldas
8 pm Basketball League

Win Sports +
10 am League: Envigado vs. Millionaires
8 pm League: Medellín vs. Bucaramanga

RCN Channel
11 am Classic RCN

