Miguel Piñera, the musician brother of the former Chilean president: “Sebastián felt invincible”

It is around 10:00 p.m. on Monday the 12th in a sushi restaurant in the commune of La Reina, a municipality in the eastern sector of Santiago. Miguel Piñera (Santiago, 69 years old), the only one of the brothers of the late former Chilean president Sebastián Piñera (74) who dedicated himself to music and night events, is sitting in this place. A week has passed since the helicopter accident in Lake Ranco in the south of the country in which the former president of the traditional right lost his life. He says he just feels that he can talk more calmly about what happened.

Miguel Piñera is the fifth of the six Piñera Echenique brothers. While José, Sebastián and Pablo studied Economics at the Catholic University, and Magdalena, History, he began a career as a singer that, he says, took him to travel the world as a street artist. “I went to the United States by land, I sang in the Paris metro and passed the hat. It was going very well for me, because I speak four languages. Also, I consider myself a tremendous singer, I don't know what people say, but I sing beautifully. “I have ten albums.” To the list of countries he adds that he has also sung in Brazil, Mexico and Hawaii.

And he continues: “In California I sang in clubs. I lived for many years in the United States, more than 15 years, also in Europe; my father was an ambassador. I lived in Brazil, that's why I speak languages, it's not because I'm intelligent. I learned languages ​​when I was little,” he says.

The routine of Negro Piñera, as he is popularly known in Chile, is also different from that of the rest of his family. He wakes up when the sun sets, meets with friends, sings in different clubs and goes to bed when the sun rises. “I am a bohemian, I am a vampire, I am opus nightSebastian was opus day”he jokes. “He lived by day and I lived by night, but it's not that he was from Opus Dei. Sebastián always supported me in all my craziness. He was a good brother…I'm going to miss him so much.”

Ask: How did you find out about the accident?

Answer: I was in my house. Here in La Reina I have my studio, where I record and compose. And they called me. Five minutes later, a neighbor of Sebastián's in Lago Ranco called me and told me: “Negro, your brother's helicopter just fell into the lake. And three people came out, including my sister Magdalena, and Sebastián did not come out. I mean, he didn't go out anymore… he didn't go out anymore. 10 minutes had already passed.

Q. How did you experience that moment?

R. I went black, I'm still black. If I'm shocked I no longer have tears or words left to express everything I have in my heart. I thought about going there, but they brought it the next day, so I preferred not to go. But I was in the former Congress every day [en el velatorio en Santiago] accompanying him.

Q. What was your relationship like?

R. He was always a great brother, very affectionate to me. My mom, before she died [en el 2000]When she realized that she had little time left, she called us, took out a Bible, made us put our hands on it and told him: “Sebastián, you take care of Miguel, el Negro.”

Q. Was he like a father to you?

R. Is my dad. He took care of me like a son. He always invited me on all the trips. He really liked cruises, we did the Baltic Sea, the Adriatic Sea, we went down the Nile, we did the Alaskan Sea, the Mediterranean many times and the Caribbean, not to mention.

Q. Did they go out together at night too?

R. Obviously, he was going to my place to sing. To the Entrenegrosto the Seriatutix. Always. She really liked to sing, she always invited him to the stage. I recorded three songs now dedicated to him: Thanks to life, because he really liked Violeta Parra; I recorded him With a shovel and a hat by Gervasio. And now I'm composing a song for him.

Miguel Piñera with his brother Sebastián. Courtesy

Q. When was the last time you talked?