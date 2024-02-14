The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
The Meteorology Department confirmed, through its account on the “X” platform, that the lowest temperature recorded in the country today was: 8.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 00:15 UAE local time.
– National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) February 14, 2024
