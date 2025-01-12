Adult Still’s disease is a rare type of inflammatory arthritis that causes joint pain and is accompanied by fever. It may be an isolated phenomenon or it may become recurrent.

Causes of Still’s disease

The origin has not been identified

The specific cause of Still’s disease has not yet been identified. There is speculation about a possible viral or bacterial origin, but it has not been possible to specify it. The biggest problem it causes is inflammation of the joints and other parts of the body. This leads to other serious problems such as the possible destruction of joints in any part of the body or inflammation of other organs, including the heart. This inflammation can also cause excess fluid in the lungs (pulmonary edema) and cause breathing problems.

Symptoms of Still’s disease

Fever and red rash on extremities

In almost all cases, Still’s disease causes fever that may or may not be high, accompanied by a red skin rash on the extremities, which subsequently disappears. It is also common to experience a sore throat, joint and muscle pain. The symptoms are similar to those of lupus and cancerous lymphoma.

Diagnosis of Still’s disease

Variety of tests

The doctor uses a variety of tests because there is no specific one that can identify the disease. He or she will do blood tests to look for, for example, leukocytosis or elevated levels of ferritin (iron-storing protein), and some imaging tests.

Treatment and medication for Still’s disease

Treatment depends on the severity of each case

There are various treatments depending on the development and severity of each case. It is common to prescribe anti-inflammatory medications and steroids.

Prevention of Still’s disease

Healthy living habits

There is no foolproof recipe to prevent this disease, so the most sensible thing is to follow healthy lifestyle habits, with special attention to following a balanced and healthy diet.