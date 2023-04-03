Michelle Hunziker doesn’t want to be called a grandmother

For a few days, or since her daughter Aurora gave birth to little Cesare, Michelle Hunziker has officially been a grandmother: the Swiss presenter, however, does not want to take the title, perhaps because she is still too young.

In fact, with the usual irony, Michelle Hunziker has posted among the stories of hers profile Instagram a photo of his mother Ineke, who in turn became a great-grandmother, holding the newborn in her arms.

“Let’s do this, Ineke is still everyone’s grandmother and I will be a cubed mother! All right?” wrote the Swiss presenter adding a heart and a smile.

Michelle Hunziker, who is 46 years old, in addition to Aurora, has two other daughters, Sole and Celeste, aged 9 and 7, which is why the nickname “grandmother” hardly suits her given both her young age and the fact of still having two daughters who are still young, who have already become aunts in the meantime.

Grandmother or mother to the cube, however, the Swiss presenter in the last few days has shown herself over the moon, as her daughter Aurora had already announced even before giving birth: “My mother does not hold, it is as if she had a child. She already has the cradle, the changing table, the baby monitor, she is setting up a room at her house. I hadn’t bought anything yet, then we went to look for some onesies and she took what I bought: so I don’t have to carry everything with her as she used to, she says ”.