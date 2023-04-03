DAccording to the Harz National Park Administration, the lynx population in the Harz is expanding well. The animals are now at home in an area of ​​around 900 square kilometers, explained Ole Anders, who is responsible for the lynxes at the national park. However, there is currently no major danger to humans or their livestock.

The Harz lynx population was established between 2000 and 2006 near the mountain town of Sankt Andreasberg in Lower Saxony (Goslar district).

The animals came from enclosures, and in the meantime offspring have also been born in the wild. Over 100 animals now belong to the occurrence. The population extends to Solling and the neighboring states of Hesse, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt.

Less dangerous than wolves

Unlike the wolf, the lynx is less of a threat to people and livestock, says lynx expert Anders. With 3900 euros, the largest sum was paid out in 2017 to compensate for lynx kills. Since then, the value has been steadily decreasing. The average is around 1438 euros.

Despite the growing area of ​​occurrence, no increasing trend in livestock kills can be seen at the moment, said Anders. Most recently, the tearing of a sheep in Altenau (Goslar district) caused a stir at the beginning of March.

Like wolves, humans could protect themselves with fences. However, the wildcats could jump higher than wolves, Anders pointed out. “Living together with large wild animals, no matter what kind, always requires acceptance by the people who do business.”