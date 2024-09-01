Russian Ministry of Defense: Mi-28NM helicopter crew hit concentrations of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in Kursk Region

The crew of the Mi-28NM helicopter hit concentrations of personnel and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region, this was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the strike was carried out by aircraft missiles on reconnoitered targets of Ukrainian troops. After that, the pilots safely returned to the takeoff site. Intelligence reported the destruction of the assigned target.

Earlier, the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, reported on the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the Kursk region. According to the officer, two combat armored vehicles (BBM), a mortar with ammunition, and a heavy Baba Yaga drone were destroyed in 24 hours.